Lying in state by moonbi
Lying in state

16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Jason

ace
@moonbi
Jason ace
Today I went to see the Queen lying instate, something I would have very much regretted if I didn’t, a day to remember RIP. This is a capture 5 minutes letter of Big Ben where the Queen was in Westminster Hall
September 16th, 2022  
