Photo 1354
Lying in state
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Jason
ace
Today I went to see the Queen lying instate, something I would have very much regretted if I didn’t, a day to remember RIP. This is a capture 5 minutes letter of Big Ben where the Queen was in Westminster Hall
September 16th, 2022
