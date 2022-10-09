Previous
Taro fair by moonbi
Photo 1377

Taro fair

The fair dates back to the 1820s when it would have been cattle, today it’s candy floss and dodgems. A lot bigger when I was a kid but it’s hanging in there, not a toffee apple in sight and the dogems are £7 ago
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Jason

ace
@moonbi
377% complete

