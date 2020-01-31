Previous
January 31st by motherjane
January 31st

Feeling a little sad today as we leave the EU. Geographically we are Europeans and it seems a mistake to distance ourselves from our nearest neighbours. Better on black (to suit my mood)!
Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
