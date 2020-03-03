Previous
Coriander, Cumin, Cardamon and Turmeric by motherjane
Coriander, Cumin, Cardamon and Turmeric

Spices for Nigel Slater's Root Vegetable Korma. I should have used a tripod to steady the overhead shot but it seemed too much of a faff. A little better viewed large on black.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
Lesley ace
Gorgeous earthy colours. I can almost smell them.
March 3rd, 2020  
Kerry McCarthy
Love the warm tones. Lovely shot.
March 3rd, 2020  
