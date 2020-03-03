Sign up
Photo 1887
Coriander, Cumin, Cardamon and Turmeric
Spices for Nigel Slater's Root Vegetable Korma. I should have used a tripod to steady the overhead shot but it seemed too much of a faff. A little better viewed large on black.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Jane Armstrong
@motherjane
Tags
curry
,
macro
,
spices
,
@motherjane
Lesley
ace
Gorgeous earthy colours. I can almost smell them.
March 3rd, 2020
Kerry McCarthy
Love the warm tones. Lovely shot.
March 3rd, 2020
