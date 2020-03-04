Previous
March 4th by motherjane
March 4th

Taken at Muncaster Tarn. It was so peaceful this morning. Just me and Della and a couple of ducks.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
