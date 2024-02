Painted Steel

Anthony Caro 1924-2013



Lock 1962



Painted steel



Anthony Caro developed a new sculptural language which emphasised the physical relationship between sculpture and viewer.

The abstract painting and sculpture he saw during a 1959 visit to the USA had a strong influence. When he returned, Caro began welding and bolting industrial steel sheets and bars. He also started applying bold, flat colour finishes to his sculptures. Teaching at St Martin's School of Art in London, Caro encouraged his students 'to push sculpture where it never has been.