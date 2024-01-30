Previous
Needle felted owl by mtb24
30 / 365

Needle felted owl

It’s supposed to be an owl but to me the it looks like a weird bird with a bad toupee!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

mtb24

@mtb24
8% complete

