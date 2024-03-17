Previous
Golden pothos leaf by mtb24
76 / 365

Golden pothos leaf

I noticed that the leaves on my golden pothos have different patterns. This one jumped out at me. It looks like leaves have been painted on the leaf.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

mtb24

@mtb24
