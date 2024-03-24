Previous
Crystal trees by mtb24
83 / 365

Crystal trees

The day after the ice and snow storm. The iPhone app says these are birch trees. I think they look like glass.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

mtb24

@mtb24
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise