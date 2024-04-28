Previous
Goldfinch by mtb24
118 / 365

Goldfinch

I finally put out bird feeders and saw my first goldfinch at home!
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

mtb24

@mtb24
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

