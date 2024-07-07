Previous
Trees by mtb24
188 / 365

Trees

I painted trees with Ruby Silvious at the Athens Cultural Center. I used acrylic gouache on a reclaimed cardboard canvas.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

mtb24

@mtb24
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise