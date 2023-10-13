Previous
“Tangled up in Blue” by mtroscoe
13 / 365

“Tangled up in Blue”

It has been very quiet in my backyard this week but yesterday was a birdfest so was able to catch frolicking Eastern Bluebirds.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Rosco(e) aka my c...

ace
@mtroscoe
There is not enough space, time or reason to describe myself. My hope is that my photos and words will paint the picture viewers will...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I am speechless, such an awesome capture of these two! It must have been amazing to watch them.
October 14th, 2023  
Rosco(e) aka my camera ace
Yes, it has been rather quiet in my backyard this week but yesterday they all showed up! Thank you!
October 14th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
WOW! Fantastic capture!
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise