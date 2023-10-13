Sign up
13 / 365
“Tangled up in Blue”
It has been very quiet in my backyard this week but yesterday was a birdfest so was able to catch frolicking Eastern Bluebirds.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Rosco(e) aka my c...
ace
@mtroscoe
There is not enough space, time or reason to describe myself. My hope is that my photos and words will paint the picture viewers will...
2
3
2
Nature from my Backyard
ILCE-7M3
13th October 2023 12:15pm
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
backyard
Diana
ace
I am speechless, such an awesome capture of these two! It must have been amazing to watch them.
October 14th, 2023
Rosco(e) aka my camera
ace
Yes, it has been rather quiet in my backyard this week but yesterday they all showed up! Thank you!
October 14th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
WOW! Fantastic capture!
October 14th, 2023
