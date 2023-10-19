Previous
Hawkoween pumpkin 🎃 by mtroscoe
Hawkoween pumpkin 🎃

I have been watching for a photo op capturing our fence pumpkins and was able snag one😌
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

@mtroscoe
There is not enough space, time or reason to describe myself. My hope is that my photos and words will paint the picture viewers will...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful capture of the eagle-eyed hawk, sitting on the fence, looking out for the next morsal to eat. Wonderful focus with beautiful bokeh background ! fav
October 31st, 2023  
