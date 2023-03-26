Sign up
85 / 365
Hoyvík
A walk with the dogs in the lovely weather on Thursday, no snow and yesterday it snowed again, but not cold +1 and sun, a good Sunday everyone☃️😊
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard
ace
It snowed here a tiny bit. Hopping for spring weather now.
March 26th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks, yes hope so too☃️👍😊
March 26th, 2023
