Previous
Next
Hoyvík by mubbur
85 / 365

Hoyvík

A walk with the dogs in the lovely weather on Thursday, no snow and yesterday it snowed again, but not cold +1 and sun, a good Sunday everyone☃️😊
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
It snowed here a tiny bit. Hopping for spring weather now.
March 26th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks, yes hope so too☃️👍😊
March 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise