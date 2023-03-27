Sign up
86 / 365
Hoyvík
Here are two photos I took today, the first was taken at 09:32, and the next was taken at 16:03, so the weather changes quickly here with us, there was someone who said that we could see all 4 seasons here in one day☃️😊🤣
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
4
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
86
photos
32
followers
31
following
23% complete
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Polly
What a fun project
March 27th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@ladypolly
Thanks👍😊
March 27th, 2023
Dianne
What a change by the end of the day.
March 27th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@dide
Yes it was👍😊
March 27th, 2023
