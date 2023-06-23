Marster in health.

Previous
Today our daughter got her diploma in Master's in health skills, she has had a year's leave from the hospital, she is a nurse, specializing in cancer etc., so we are very happy here today🇫🇴❤️🇫🇴
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Polly
Bravo we need doctors for the future
June 23rd, 2023  
