201 / 365
Faroes
Small village on the Faroe Islands
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
moni kozi
Stunning and unusual. May I ask if you were born in the Faroe Islans?
July 20th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@monikozi
Thanks. Yes, I was born in Tórshavn, it is the biggest city here😊
July 20th, 2023
