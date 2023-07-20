Previous
Faroes by mubbur
Faroes

Small village on the Faroe Islands
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
moni kozi
Stunning and unusual. May I ask if you were born in the Faroe Islans?
July 20th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@monikozi Thanks. Yes, I was born in Tórshavn, it is the biggest city here😊
July 20th, 2023  
