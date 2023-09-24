Sign up
267 / 365
Tórshavn
Today our little granddaughter was baptized and the name was Sofia Reginsdøttur, a lovely name and a really good day ❤️😊
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
6
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dawn
ace
How lovely
September 24th, 2023
*lynn
ace
precious baby and wonderful photos to remember the day
September 24th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
How delightful. I love the name, and wish you all happy times ahead getting to know your new granddaughter
September 24th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@Dawn
Thanks😊
September 24th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@lynnz
Thanks😊
September 24th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
Thanks😊
September 24th, 2023
