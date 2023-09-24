Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Today our little granddaughter was baptized and the name was Sofia Reginsdøttur, a lovely name and a really good day ❤️😊
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dawn ace
How lovely
September 24th, 2023  
*lynn ace
precious baby and wonderful photos to remember the day
September 24th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
How delightful. I love the name, and wish you all happy times ahead getting to know your new granddaughter
September 24th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@Dawn Thanks😊
September 24th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@lynnz Thanks😊
September 24th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady Thanks😊
September 24th, 2023  
