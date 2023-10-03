Previous
Kongaminnið by mubbur
276 / 365

Kongaminnið

Yes, just got a picture during the coffee break today, now we are finished in the basement😊
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise