Previous
277 / 365
Viðarlundin
Had a little walk today in our little plantation here, we don't have many trees up here
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th October 2023 2:16pm
ace
Gorgeous green mossiness
October 4th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer
Thanks😊
October 4th, 2023
