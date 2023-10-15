Previous
Sund by mubbur
288 / 365

Sund

Sund 15 min from Tórshavn
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful stilled water!
October 15th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady Thanks😊
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise