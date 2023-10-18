Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Same place in our little park here, there are several sculptures, and stature here, you get just a small selection of them here😊
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C ace
A wonderful collage. I love this one.
October 18th, 2023  
