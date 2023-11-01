Previous
Ambroseius Enge by mubbur
Ambroseius Enge

Ambroseius Meadow
Named after the poet Ambroseius Stub, who around 1750 stayed at Valdimars Castle, the meadow was planted around the 1600s, is around 7.30 meters in circumference
Oli Lindenskov

Corinne C ace
A beautiful tree
November 1st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
A beautifully shaped tree
November 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 1st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome meadow
November 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks😊
November 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady Thanks😊
November 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
November 1st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
November 1st, 2023  
