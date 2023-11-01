Sign up
305 / 365
Ambroseius Enge
Ambroseius Meadow
Named after the poet Ambroseius Stub, who around 1750 stayed at Valdimars Castle, the meadow was planted around the 1600s, is around 7.30 meters in circumference
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
8
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
305
photos
44
followers
47
following
83% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st November 2023 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful tree
November 1st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
A beautifully shaped tree
November 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 1st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome meadow
November 1st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks😊
November 1st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
Thanks😊
November 1st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks😊
November 1st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
November 1st, 2023
