Lalandia. Rødby by mubbur
308 / 365

Lalandia. Rødby

Today I took a ferry and drove to Rødby, my daughter is here with her children, a lovely day, she has rented a summer house here in Lalandia, there are lots of activities for children, tomorrow we drive to Malmö. Sweden😊
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun times
November 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful collage of fun activities
November 4th, 2023  
