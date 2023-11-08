Previous
Malmø. Sweden by mubbur
Malmø. Sweden

Today's photo is from a trip to Malmö, a very nice church that we passed by there this evening
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Lovely
November 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@illinilass Thanks😊
November 8th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty with the lights.
November 8th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Beautifully lit
November 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully lit up church.
November 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@ljmanning Yes thanks😊
November 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Thanks😊
November 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford Yes thanks😊
November 8th, 2023  
