Modern Lightbulb ”

Lots of changes and advances in technology. But where would we be if the common light bulb or any type of light source would have never been invented? No flash photography.



And yet all of our advances with various light sources we certainly have never comes close to our amazing sun. We are in awe when the moon passes in front of it. We often get excited when we can photography the beautiful sunrise/sunsets. All the beauty, energy, warmth it provides. I could go on and on about the sun. Our technology and advances are crazy but in realistic perspective we could never come close to the beautiful creation all around us!



Part of my 52 frames challenge technology