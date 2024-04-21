Previous
Sleeping Trees - Shhhh by myhrhelper
Photo 1403

Sleeping Trees - Shhhh

Taken at Jekyll Island in Georgia
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
that is some huge driftwood!
April 25th, 2024  
