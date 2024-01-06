Previous
January 6 2024 by mypetmelissa
As an electricians daughter, I feel up to date on the pros and cons of hanging a ceiling fan correctly, and this was done incorrectly. (6/365)
Mypetmelissa

Beauty seeker, bureaucrat, thrifter, and mama of two boys who dizzyingly found true love after divorce | Ex-ClickPro | Canon 70D/13 Pro | ...
Photo Details

