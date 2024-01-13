Previous
January 13, 2024 by mypetmelissa
January 13, 2024

I learned that futsal is a combination of the words “futbal salon” and that helps me justify continuing to call soccer football. (13/365)
Mypetmelissa

@mypetmelissa
Beauty seeker, bureaucrat, thrifter, and mama of two boys who dizzyingly found true love after divorce
