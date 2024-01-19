Previous
January 19, 2024 by mypetmelissa
January 19, 2024

When people say, “well geez, you sure have your work cut out for you”, it always seems like an undercut. Five inches of winter wonderland and he shoveled like a gentleman (19/365)
Mypetmelissa

@mypetmelissa
Beauty seeker, bureaucrat, thrifter, and mama of two boys who dizzyingly found true love after divorce | Ex-ClickPro | Canon 70D/13 Pro | ...
Photo Details

