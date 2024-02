February 21, 2024

The reality is that — because I live in the city and they go to school in the county — we spend a lot of time on the road. To arrive on time to work, we need to leave the house by 7AM. Back that up to the alarm bell, and it becomes very clear that getting out of the house happy, on time, and with every thing we need can be a feat. I hope they won’t resent the time lost traveling to my home, but my plan has always been that it’s worth the journey to be here. (51/365)