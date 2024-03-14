Previous
March 14, 2024 by mypetmelissa
A late entry into pi day, I miscalculated the circumference of a day and ended up making a pie that won’t be fully chilled until tomorrow. It’ll be delicious then, too, not all circles are perfect (74/366)
