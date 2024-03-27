March 27, 2024

100% Thrifted Office Fashion: Anatomy of an outfit that get compliments from strangers



1. I think the colors are very striking (and topical). That wasn’t on purpose; I started with the skirt and top and needed something to pull it together. Viola! I had this hand painted Turkish rolled edge scarf that I couldn’t walk away from last week (Savers, 2024, $2.99).



2. I think the outfit unassuming. Nothing here is outlandish, each piece individually is totally regular. A tweed pencil skirt. A t-shirt cut merino wool sweater. Bangle bracelets. Sweater socks and brogue loafers. Think 50’s grad student trying to fit in with the boys.



3. I feel great. That’s really what pulls it all together. It’s not the scarf. It’s not the fit. It’s not the classic preppiness. It’s the confidence. And when the woman in WaWa said something while I was checking out it really made my day.



(87/366)