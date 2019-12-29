Sign up
Photo 1040
Squirrel on a Park Bench
For the Michael Kenna artist challenge. There is a series of photos that include dark shrubbery and white statuary that inspired me to take this. The little fur ball was as still as a statue.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
28th December 2019 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-kenna20
