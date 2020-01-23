Sign up
Photo 1065
Incongruous
Cat toy and toothpicks.
Not what I planned for my second attempt at my push challenge ( Geometrics). But When does it ever go as planned?
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Hope D Jennings
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Views 8
Comments 2
Album
Camera
Taken
23rd January 2020 3:30pm
Tags
toothpicks
geometric
stilllife
cattoy
get-pushed-391
abstract-29
Hope D Jennings
@randystreat
here is a kooky geometric still life for you. :)
January 24th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
Actually I think it works really well- especially the colors!
January 24th, 2020
