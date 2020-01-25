Sign up
Photo 1067
Come to my party. Bring presents!
My great nephew turned one ! His party was so much fun . Nice to have small children in the family again! We were on the road all day today so I will visit everyone’s projects tomorrow . :)
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Hope D Jennings
@mzzhope
Tags
baby
,
hdjbw
,
sixws-101
Corinne
ace
Cute catch
January 26th, 2020
Kevin Wallace
ace
You did this perfect, Hope.
Out of the million ways you coulda made this great, this is greater. Thanks 💓
January 26th, 2020
Kathy
ace
How cute. His anticipation is well captured.
January 26th, 2020
