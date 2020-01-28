Previous
Next
Connections- Color by mzzhope
Photo 1070

Connections- Color

For the artist challenge . Also as a reminder to get your last macro-guess shots in! It is going to be ridiculously difficult to pick finalists.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43092/artist-challenge-pete-turner
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle Renee ace
Very bright!
January 28th, 2020  
Barb ace
Couldn't be more colorful! :-) Is that a bubble I see in the tube leading up to that very pretty green "whatever"?
January 28th, 2020  
JackieR ace
oh wow that's so vibrantly pretty!!
January 28th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
@bjywamer these are inexpensive plastic whatevers. Lol. Probably a bubble in the plastic from the mass production process.
January 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise