Photo 1081
Richie’s Hands
Inspired by
@granagringa
portrait of her mans hands. My hubby is also a very reluctant model....but hands were an easy sell. :)
For Flash of Red month/Forms in Nature week
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
3
2
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
10
3
2
365
PENTAX K-3
8th February 2020 12:56pm
Tags
hands
theme-blackwhite
for2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
@granagringa
Thanks for the inspiration, my retired ECE sister .:)
February 9th, 2020
Granagringa
ace
Wonderful...also the side lighting...I like how the texture and lines of the sweatshirt/sweater add to this. I see a collage of hands in the making!
February 9th, 2020
Kate
Love the lighting. Good focus.
February 9th, 2020
