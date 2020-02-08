Previous
Next
Richie’s Hands by mzzhope
Photo 1081

Richie’s Hands

Inspired by @granagringa portrait of her mans hands. My hubby is also a very reluctant model....but hands were an easy sell. :)
For Flash of Red month/Forms in Nature week
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
@granagringa Thanks for the inspiration, my retired ECE sister .:)
February 9th, 2020  
Granagringa ace
Wonderful...also the side lighting...I like how the texture and lines of the sweatshirt/sweater add to this. I see a collage of hands in the making!
February 9th, 2020  
Kate
Love the lighting. Good focus.
February 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise