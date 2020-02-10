Sign up
Photo 1083
Vaulted
For Architecture week of the flash of red/black and white month challenge.Architectural shots in the woods are difficult.lol.So the week may consist of details of my cabin. This is part of the vaulted ceiling.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
theme-blackwhite
for2020
hdhbw
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Details are fine! And this is a nice one.
February 11th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
@olivetreeann
thanks Ann!And thank you for putting this month together for us.
February 11th, 2020
