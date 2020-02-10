Previous
Next
Vaulted by mzzhope
Photo 1083

Vaulted


For Architecture week of the flash of red/black and white month challenge.Architectural shots in the woods are difficult.lol.So the week may consist of details of my cabin. This is part of the vaulted ceiling.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Details are fine! And this is a nice one.
February 11th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
@olivetreeann thanks Ann!And thank you for putting this month together for us.
February 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise