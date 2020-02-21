Previous
Favorite Mug by mzzhope
Favorite Mug

My favorite mugs are a set of 6 that I bought 30 years ago. They feature woodpeckers and pine trees. For FOR202O - still life week.( I am doing mugshots ;))
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Walks @ 7 ace
Delicate image on your fav mug.
February 21st, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Great mug!
February 21st, 2020  
