Favorite Mug
My favorite mugs are a set of 6 that I bought 30 years ago. They feature woodpeckers and pine trees. For FOR202O - still life week.( I am doing mugshots ;))
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
2
0
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Walks @ 7
ace
Delicate image on your fav mug.
February 21st, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Great mug!
February 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
