Photo 1100
Little guy in low key
Spring has sprung for squirrels around here.Lots of chasing going on.Love this little guy. He is much smaller than the others that hang around the bird feeder but he has a really big personality.
For For2020 .
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
5
1
1
365
PENTAX K-3
27th February 2020 2:54pm
lowkey
for2020
Janet B.
ace
The squirrels are so fun to watch, and the light on this one is lovely.
February 28th, 2020
