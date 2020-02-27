Previous
Little guy in low key by mzzhope
Little guy in low key

Spring has sprung for squirrels around here.Lots of chasing going on.Love this little guy. He is much smaller than the others that hang around the bird feeder but he has a really big personality.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Hope D Jennings

Janet B. ace
The squirrels are so fun to watch, and the light on this one is lovely.
February 28th, 2020  
