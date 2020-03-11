Previous
Lenten Rose by mzzhope
Photo 1113

Lenten Rose

Or Helebore beginning to bloom in my woodland garden.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Debra ace
Very pretty
March 12th, 2020  
amyK ace
Lovely focus and dof
March 12th, 2020  
