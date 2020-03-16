Sign up
Come to the Woods
“Come to the woods, for here is rest. There is no repose like that of the green deep woods. Sleep in forgetfulness of all ill.”
-John Muir
I have been enjoying the company of trees.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Hope D Jennings
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don't thank you on my image it's because I would rather spend time visiting...
Walks @ 7
A image that evokes calmness with a touch of anticipation. Fav!
March 17th, 2020
