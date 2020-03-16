Previous
Come to the Woods by mzzhope
Photo 1118

Come to the Woods

“Come to the woods, for here is rest. There is no repose like that of the green deep woods. Sleep in forgetfulness of all ill.”

-John Muir

I have been enjoying the company of trees.



Hope D Jennings

A image that evokes calmness with a touch of anticipation. Fav!
March 17th, 2020  
