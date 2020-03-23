Previous
Spring Snow by mzzhope
Photo 1125

Spring Snow

Big wet flakes this morning. A dreary day. Spent the day with audio books. Shot this from the window.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
Mallory
This is so pretty but I'm sure you are ready for the snow to be done!
March 24th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings
@sunnygirl SO ready. But to be honest, it has been a fairly mild winter. I am just not a fan of cold or wet!
March 24th, 2020  
Barb
Fairy tale-like! Fav
March 24th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Looks cold outside.
March 24th, 2020  
Janet B.
This is great! What a unique way to show us your weather.
March 24th, 2020  
