Photo 1128
Safe in the Nest
“Thanks for this day, for all birds safe in their nests, for whatever this is, for life.”
― Barbara Kingsolver
I was so excited to find a mama white breasted Nuthatch in a nest today!
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don't thank you on my image it's because I would rather spend time visiting...
3230
photos
234
followers
150
following
309% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th March 2020 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
nest
,
nuthatch
