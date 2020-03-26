Previous
Safe in the Nest by mzzhope
Photo 1128

Safe in the Nest

“Thanks for this day, for all birds safe in their nests, for whatever this is, for life.”


― Barbara Kingsolver

I was so excited to find a mama white breasted Nuthatch in a nest today!
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
