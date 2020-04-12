Previous
Next
Easter Visitor by mzzhope
Photo 1145

Easter Visitor

Blue Jay in my budding Maple tree.For the ETSOOI challenge. Edited in PS and Snapseed.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise