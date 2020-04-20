Sign up
Photo 1153
Portrait of a Black Bear
“Bears are not companions of men, but children of God”
-John Muir
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3283
photos
240
followers
157
following
315% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th April 2020 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
blackbear
