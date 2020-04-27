Sign up
Photo 1160
Daydreaming
Dreaming of better days ahead.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
4
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
27th April 2020 2:47pm
spring
chipmunk
katy
ace
cute and so pretty with all those colors!
April 28th, 2020
