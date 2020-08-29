Previous
My Favorite Mallard by mzzhope
My Favorite Mallard

She hands around with me at the lake. She isn’t looking for handouts and I wouldn’t feed her if she was. She is just a very friendly duck.:)
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Hope D Jennings

