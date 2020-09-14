Previous
Clover Portrait by mzzhope
Photo 1300

Clover Portrait

For the macro-weeds challenge. My lawn is filled with subjects.

"A weed is but an unloved flower."
-Ella Wheeler Wilcox
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Hope D Jennings

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Very pretty!
September 15th, 2020  
