Photo 1300
Clover Portrait
For the macro-weeds challenge. My lawn is filled with subjects.
"A weed is but an unloved flower."
-Ella Wheeler Wilcox
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Tags
macro
,
clover
,
macro-weeds
Lisa Poland
ace
Very pretty!
September 15th, 2020
